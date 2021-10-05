Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to get back in the country as fast as possible and shed more light on the Pandora Papers expose.

On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released a dossier named ‘Pandora Papers’ that linked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his immediate family members to 13 offshore accounts worth millions of dollars.

On Monday, Uhuru, who is outside the country, promised to issue a comprehensive statement over the dossier that exposed the Kenyatta dynasty.

Commenting on the dossier, Sudi, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said Uhuru should not engage in any activities after jetting back to the country, but instead push for lifestyle audits for other people who have secret accounts outside the country, and even here in Kenya including himself, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and others in a bid to expose them to Kenyans.

“I am asking Uhuru not to participate in any activities while back in the country, but now push for more revelations on the offshore accounts saga so that we know all the culprits involved because that is the most important thing.

“Then we will also do audits for the small fish like me, Matiang’i and other servants.

“We want to show Kenyans those who preach in church but have dark secrets, “Sudi said.

