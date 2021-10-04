Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 4, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has said that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga bears as much blame as President Uhuru Kenyatta, on the problems the country is currently facing.

In a tweet, Muthama, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s point man, said Raila has been selling lies to Kenyans.

He pointed out that the former Premier claims to have joined forces with President Kenyatta to stabilize the country, but still insists he is not in government.

“Raila Odinga is selling falsehood and contradiction. On one hand, he says he joined Uhuru to stabilize the Country (from the chaos he created), on the other hand, he insists he isn’t in government.”

“FACT: Raila bears almost as much blame as Uhuru for the ills afflicting this nation,” said the former Machakos Senator.

A few weeks ago, Muthama absolved Ruto from the blame for many ills, saying the DP is not the problem Kenya has, but the solution it needs.

He noted that while other presidential aspirants were busy coming up with slogans for the 2022 elections, Ruto has a practical economic model (bottom-up) that will help the people of Kenya.

“Whoever is running for the presidency with the sole aim of stopping William Ruto as a first priority instead of majoring on how to emancipate the downtrodden Kenyans from the yoke of economic deprivation will be defeated.”

“William Ruto is not the current problem we have in Kenya.”

“On the contrary, he’s the solution to our problems.”

“Whereas others are busy coining slogans and catchphrases to clinch the presidency, Ruto has developed a practical and workable bottom-up economic model which seeks to redeem Kenyans from politics of the elite,” said Muthama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST