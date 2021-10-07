Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has lifted the lid on a confidential message President Uhuru Kenyatta told a section of Jubilee Party members regarding his successor.

Speaking on the JKL show yesterday, Kang’ata disclosed that the Head of State confided in the Kieleweke wing of the ruling Jubilee Party that he was not interested in endorsing anyone.

Kang’ata further disclosed that Ruto’s camp was not expecting Uhuru’s endorsement and that they wished him a happy retirement.

“We love the president. We are praying for our president.

“We wish him safe retirement. By the way I am told he has told our colleagues in Kieleweke that he is not into this politics of endorsing anyone.”

“We pray for him and support his endeavors.

“Our competition is the problem that is bedeviling Kenyans,” stated Kang’ata.

Kang’ata’s response comes on the same day that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga rubbished claims that he would be endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Raila, if Uhuru chooses to endorse him for president come 2022, it will be a compliment, but he is not looking for his endorsement and neither is he the State House project as claimed by Ruto and other opponents.

“I have a track record which is known. I do not need to be sponsored by anybody, I’ll go to Kenyans to tell them of what I’ve done in the past and what I intend to do in the future.”

“If the President supports me, it will be a compliment and I will be very happy,” stated Raila.

