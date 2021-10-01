Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, has challenged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to promise not to swear himself in as president should he lose the presidential race to Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

This comes even as Raila secured the endorsement of Mt. Kenya billionaires on Tuesday for the country’s top seat.

Speaking in Mukurweini, during the burial of Nyeri County Assembly Speaker’s father, Mzee Richard Kaguchia, Gachagua pleaded with Raila not to protest the election results that would not favour him for the sake of the peace and unity of the country.

“I urge Raila Odinga to promise to willingly accept defeat if we hold elections and it turns out that he has been defeated by William Ruto. Secondly, he will not bring violence and protests and destroy the property of the people,” Gachagua said.

The Tanga Tanga-allied MP further challenged the Opposition leader to assure the nation that he will not go to Uhuru Park to swear himself in as it was the case after the heated 2017 presidential election when he lost to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Mathira MP warned Raila against frustrating William Ruto if elected the fifth president, saying that the UDA government will not be ready for a handshake with the ODM leader if he loses.

“Pia huyu mtu ya kitendawili atuhakikishie ya kwamba hataleta fujo ndio afanye handshake na William Ruto (Raila Odinga should also assure us that he will not fight the President-elect and request for a handshake with William Ruto),” he added.

This comes barely a week after Raila Odinga’s party made it clear that they will not accept the results unless the election is free and fair.

The Kenyan DAILY POST