Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Kapseret Member of Parliament (MP), Oscar Sudi, has finally broken his silence after it emerged that he did not sit for KCSE in 2006 as indicated in his documents.

Appearing before Magistrate Felix Kombo on Tuesday in a case where Sudi is accused of forging his KCSE and Diploma in Business Management certificates, KNEC Principal Examinations Secretary, Nabiki Kashu, told the court that Sudi did not register for the exams, meaning there is no way he sat for them.

In Sudi’s KCSE certificate, he claims that he sat for the exam at Highway Secondary School, however, according to Kashu, the code provided is for Parklands Secondary School.

Kashu further noted that the index number (401006/081) provided by Sudi belonged to another student named Obaje Bob Onyango.

Responding to the allegations, Sudi said he would produce over 50 witnesses on his side.

“I have seen busybodies prosecuting my case in the court of public opinion.

“Why can’t they wait for the court process to take its course?

“When it’s my turn I will align over 50 witnesses on my side.”

“They should stop peddling lies around my case,” Sudi said in a Facebook post.

The legislator is also accused of forging a diploma certificate in Business Management allegedly issued by the Kenya Institute of Management.

