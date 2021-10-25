Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – Naivasha MP Jane Kihara is on the spot for allegedly attacking members of the Luo community.

This follows a sentiment made by the lawmaker during a church service yesterday in Kiambaa.

In a service that was attended by other political leaders, including Deputy President William Ruto, Kihara reminded Kenyans of how certain members of one of the communities in Kenya (Luos in particular) stole other people’s properties during the fatal 2007/2008 post-election violence.

“Nikuongozea naongezea mambo tunajau, you Excellency in 2007 hawa watu walikaa kwa nyumba za watu wetu na hawajalipa na hawatoka hadi waleo.

“Huko Kibera, huko Mathare hawalipi nyumba ile walikuwa wamekondeshwa kwetu Naivasha, walikuwa wamejigawia ‘hii biashara itakuwa yangu’.

“Hii ndio uongozi Raila ako naye,” Kihara said.

Kenyans on social media have taken her statement meant to profile members of the Luo community to gain political mileage.

Others have called upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to move with speed and investigate the lawmaker following her sentiments.

This came barely a day after Raila’s man, Junet Mohammed, jokingly said in Baba’s presidency, people from Nyanza call the shots and that Kikuyus will be mere visitors.

