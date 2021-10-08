Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s public admission that his government is corrupt to the core has come back to haunt him.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, linked Uhuru’s family to the loss of Sh2 billion in Kenya daily.

In a social media post, Kihika said the Pandora Papers expose had indirectly linked President Uhuru’s family to the loss of public funds.

“Can we connect the dots and authoritatively say we have finally found where the 2b lost daily is being ‘stashed’?” Susan Kihika posed.

While confessing, Uhuru, without mentioning names, said some people were stealing a whopping Sh2 billion daily from his government.

“Even those talking about the cost of a referendum, I don’t know where they are getting those figures from…we are waiting for the signatures to be verified then take the process to the counties… these people don’t mislead the public that Ksh2 billion will be spent, yet what they steal every day is more than Ksh2 billion,” President Uhuru said on January 18, while emphasizing the need for the BBI referendum.

In the Pandora Papers, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family has been said to be having secret accounts offshores with a secret code; Client 13173.

One of the 13 accounts that are in Panama and other financial heavens is said to be having Ksh3 Billion.

The 13 accounts are in the names of Uhuru’s mother (Ngina Kenyatta), brother (Muhoho Kenyatta), sisters (Christina Pratt and Anne Nyokabi).

The Kenyan DAILY POST