Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Wangui Ngirici, has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his government for locking Governor Anne Waiguru out of the preparations for the upcoming Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kirinyaga County.

According to Ngirici, she is comfortable with the Mashujaa Day preparations so far, which are being done by President Uhuru Kenyatta with the help of Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and County Commissioners.

She told off Waiguru to stop making unnecessary noise about her not being involved in the preparations.

“I am satisfied with the preparations, and I am not party to those who are making noise,” she noted.

Waiguru had claimed that she had no say on who would attend the event at Wang’uru Stadium.

“I have no say at all as the host. They said the county commissioner is the one who is running the show,” Waiguru said.

Ngirici, who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is eying the Kirinyaga governor’s seat, which is currently being held by Waiguru, who has also recently joined Ruto’s camp ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST