Monday, October 18, 2021 – Kandara MP, Alice Muthoni Wahome, has poured cold water on the efforts to sell Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga in the Mt Kenya region.

Wahome said that the recent political maneuvers the former premier has been making in the region will have little or no impact in boosting his support among the locals.

The legislator, who was speaking in Kandara town on Monday, said that the few leaders who have been hosting Raila in the region are misguided and that they have come too late to shift the region’s political discourse.

According to Wahome, Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat in Mt. Kenya because he enjoys massive support among the locals as he has made countless visits to the region.

She also dismissed the recent opinion poll done by Mizani Africa that showed that DP Ruto has 58 percent support of the Mt Kenya electorate.

Wahome said Ruto has the support of over 90 percent of the Mt Kenya electorate.

“Few people cannot be the voice of the entire region.

“Residents here already have their mind made up on who to support and vote for in the general elections,” she said.

The Ruto-allied lawmaker said that leaders acting as Odinga’s point men in the region are out to serve their interests, claiming that they are people who do business with the government.

“These people should not think that the way they maneuver in the government system is the same way they will convince people to change their stand,” Wahome stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST