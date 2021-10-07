Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, has dismissed promises by Deputy President William Ruto that he will transform Kenya should he ascend to power in 2022.

Speaking on the JKL show yesterday, Kega wondered why Ruto has not transformed the country yet he has been the second most powerful person in the Jubilee Government for the last nine years.

“If the Deputy President was honest about transforming this country, he would have done so in the last nine years,” Kanini Kega said.

Although Ruto has been pointing an accusing finger at the famous Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga for derailing the government’s big four agenda, whose main aim was to transform Kenya, Kega says Ruto should have quit the government if that was the case.

“If he felt the environment was not conducive, he would have left the government …but you cannot have your cake and eat it.

“It is purely hypocritical,” he added.

On Wednesday, the DP said he would transform the country by focusing on instituting robust legal and financial policies to foster the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Ruto, who was speaking during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Emurua Dikirr and Kuria in Kilgoris, Narok County, said he will make funds available to small business owners through their cooperative societies at low-interest rates to protect them from shylocks if elected the fifth president.

“Lack of proper infrastructure, legal regime, and financial framework for small businesses has exposed entrepreneurs to tough working conditions and exploitative creditors who have limited their growth,” he said.

