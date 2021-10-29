Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 29, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has said that the ODM leader is a deep state project because President Uhuru Kenyatta designed Raila’s campaign slogan.

Muthama, who is also the chairman of the UDA Party, sensationally claimed that President Uhuru designed Raila’s campaign slogan dubbed ‘Azimio la Umoja.’

“Raila Odinga is purely a Deep State Project. The ‘Azimio La Umoja’ (or is it Alliance for Change?) he is being assisted to craft by His Excellency the President is a true indication that he displaced William Ruto from his legally and rightful number two position,” Muthama said in a Tweet.

However, Muthama exuded confidence that Deputy President William Ruto will beat Raila Odinga hands down in the 2022 presidential contest.

He stated that Raila is an expired brand and efforts by Uhuru to resuscitate him will not yield results.

“But, let it be known to him that moving a monkey from forest A to Forest B does not transform it into a Gazelle.

“It remains unpalatable. Some habits die hard!! Raila Odinga is past sell-by-date no matter how much effort is being put to resuscitate his expired Brand,” he added.

Raila, who is yet to officially launch his presidential ambitions, is expected to give his fifth stab at the top seat while Ruto will be making his first attempt at the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST