Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to expel UDA aspirants who cause chaos during the party’s nominations.

Addressing all UDA party aspirants drawn from the Coastal region, Ruto stated that there will be an automatic disqualification of aspirants found using violence to suppress their competitors.

“Any candidate that uses violence in UDA will be disqualified, violence must never be part of the equation in UDA,” Ruto said.

In a move to assure the youth of taking up party positions, DP Ruto noted he will ensure the party’s nominations are free and fair.

During his tour in Kilifi County, the DP told his opponents that UDA is the party to beat.

He claimed that UDA is a national people-centric vessel whose main focus is to transform the lives of ordinary citizens.

He said that his political opponents were only interested in amending the constitution for their own selfish gains.

Ruto also urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the prolonged nationwide dawn to dusk curfew.

He noted that the curfew was hurting the country’s economic affairs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST