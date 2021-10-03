Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at a group of tycoons who were instrumental in funding Jubilee’s 2017 campaigns.

The tycoons came together and contributed towards the Uhuru-Ruto presidency ticket and raised a whopping Sh1 billion in a two-hour event that was held in a city hotel.

Ruto was a direct beneficiary of the billionaires club that held a fundraiser where a plate of food went for Ksh1 million.

Kikuyu tycoons under the auspice of Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF) were funding the dinner where the highest cadre parted with Ksh10 million for the platinum package.

This was followed by the Gold category that contributed less than Ksh10 million but above Ksh5 million.

There was the Silver category that donated about Ksh2.5 million, the Bronze at Ksh1 million and the last group donated Ksh500,000.

Business tycoon Peter Munga chairs the MFK and he is deputised by former PS and Lapsset boss and founder of Bell Industries, Titus Ibui.

Uhuru’s maternal uncle former Cabinet minister George Muhoho, media mogul SK Macharia, banking tycoon James Mwangi, energy boss Eddy Njoroge, businessmen Stanley Kinyanjui, Isaac Maina and Pius Ngugi are part of this exclusive billionaires club.

But speaking yesterday, Ruto stated that the Mt. Kenya billionaires, who are now funding former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, do not lose him any sleep, vowing to shame them at the ballot.

He called on his supporters to join the United Democratic Alliance in large numbers to ensure he beats the system and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake buddy, Raila Odinga, in 2022.

He also poured cold water on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s alliance with ODM leader Raila Odinga, noting that they have not accomplished much.

