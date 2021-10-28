Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has mourned Kakamega priest, Shem Shamalla, as a leader with steadfast religious credence.

In a message of condolence to the family, friends, and relatives of Shamalla posted on his social media pages yesterday, Ruto regretted that the iconic priest had died shortly after being gifted a car to help him spread the Gospel.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of High Priest Shem Shamalla of the African Church of the Holy Spirit – Kakamega.”

“Our prayers to the Shamalla family, the church, and the people of Malava during this painful time of mourning.

Rest in Peace my friend,” Ruto said in a Tweet.

According to the DP, Shamalla’s sermons were not only powerful but also enriching and educative.

“He was a faith leader with steadfast religious credence.

“His sermons were always powerful, enriching, and educative,” Ruto mourned Shamalla.

He prayed to God to give the family, friends, relatives, and many congregants the fortitude and strength to overcome the deep sadness of his sudden demise.

Shamalla, 84, died on Wednesday, October 27, at his Malava home in Kakamega County.

He came to the limelight for the first time on September 18, 2021, when the deputy president gifted him a Suzuki Escudo, a sport utility vehicle.

He will be remembered for among other things pushing for the reconciliation between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST