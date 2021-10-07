Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has distanced himself from the 2009 Mau evictions that affected over 20, 000 families in Rift Valley.

Speaking during an interview yesterday morning, Raila said it was the Cabinet, which Deputy President William Ruto was a part of, that decided the eviction of the Mau Forest residents and not him as an individual.

“People took advantage to finish me politically using the Mau evictions.”

“It was not my personal decision.”

“Cabinet discussed it and it was taken to Parliament where MPs made a unilateral decision to preserve the water catchment area,” he said.

He said his role was only to act on what had been agreed upon since he was the Prime Minister.

“I instructed the then Minister of Forest Noah Wekesa to carry out the evictions.

“I only acted because of my position. It was never personal,” he added.

Mau Forest eviction was a hot topic in the run-up to the 2013 General Election and Raila having taken a leading role in flushing people out, especially Kalenjins, from the water catchment area, felt the heat and its full weight.

It was because of Mau Forest eviction that the first seed of hatred between Raila and Deputy President William Ruto was first sown.

The Kenyan DAILY POST