Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is now as good as gone, following the move by MPs to give President Uhuru Kenyatta powers to sack him.

A Bill, which has already been tabled on the floor of the House by the Parliamentary Constitution, Implementation and Oversight Committee (CIOC), is seeking to give the President sweeping powers to sack his Deputy.

The Bill is pushing to have the Head of State vested with powers to send home the Deputy President at will.

The new proposal has been introduced under the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2021 in the National Assembly to change the constitution.

For the President to go ahead and send his Deputy packing according to the proposal, one-third of all members of the National Assembly and Senate have to support the motion, unlike today, where a threshold of two-thirds is required to approve such a decision.

“Article 150(1) is amended by inserting a new paragraph that gives the president powers to sack with at least one-third of all the members of the National Assembly and at least one-third of all members of the senate,” the Bill reads in part.

The powers to sack a deputy president were scrapped after the promulgation of the 2010 constitution.

Before that, the president had all the powers at his disposal to dismiss any deviant second in command.

Apart from giving the head of state powers to dismiss the deputy, the bill also introduces a new set of positions.

It seeks to introduce two deputy presidents, a prime minister, and two deputy prime minister positions.

The Bill partially borrows a leaf from the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which also sought to create the position of the prime minister and two deputies.

However, BBI was rocked with legal battles that stalled the push for constitutional reforms.

The tabling of the Bill is set to ignite wrangles between allies of Uhuru and Ruto, who have been at crossroads.

The two top leaders have openly displayed their differences with key allies of President Uhuru even threatening to table an impeachment motion against Ruto.

