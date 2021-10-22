Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has given credit to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for making ODM a national party.

Speaking during an interview, Khalwale, who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, said Raila has managed to popularize the party across the country with ease.

“Deputy President William Ruto is Raila’s student.

“He is learning a lot from him. United Democratic Alliance is now a national party and it is the most popular one according to opinion polls thanks to the tricks Baba has taught the DP,” Khalwale said.

Former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi weighed in on the debate, saying parties become popular depending on the interest of the regions.

“For instance, Western Kenya region has voted for Raila Odinga not because he comes from there but because they know he will take care of their interests.

“Same to Maasai land, Eastern, Coast and the rest of the country,” Elachi said during the show.

The Kenyan DAILY POST