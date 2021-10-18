Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – Former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, has fired warning shots at Deputy President William Ruto, claiming that he is walking a tightrope in the race to State House.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Jirongo told Ruto not to be too comfortable with the current support he is enjoying in the rallies as things could change months to the election.

The former lawmaker argues that the DP’s political rivals are just getting ready for a bruising campaign.

He acknowledged that Ruto had been campaigning for close to ten years now, giving him a false sense of confidence in his bid for the presidency.

He noted that as a long-standing politician, he understands politics better than Ruto.

At the same time, Jirongo stated that he was open to collaboration with the One Kenya Alliance, but ruled out working with Ruto, claiming that no one has faith in him.

“I have not heard of anyone who wants to work with him, Raila does not have faith in him, Musalia as well, Wetangula also, even the President himself does not have faith in him,” he revealed in the interview.

“We have our reasons that explain why he is not fit to be president, such as him only enjoying support from the rift,” he further stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST