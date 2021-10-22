Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is finding it rough selling his bottom-up economic approach across the country.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta cleverly dismantled the bottom-up economic model that the DP has pinned his hopes on to clinch the 2022 presidency during his Mashujaa Day speech.

According to political analyst Herman Manyora, Uhuru cleverly dismantled, abolished and cleansed up DP Ruto’s bottom-up economic model in his Mashujaa Day speech.

He noted that Uhuru’s speech indicated that the government can do it and has done it better in terms of empowering common mwanachi that Ruto is so much obsessed with.

“Uhuru’s speech actually dismantled, abolished and cleansed and threw out of the window the bottom-up thing.”

“How! The bottom-up approach is given by William Samoei Ruto is talking about resources to the people, enabling the Mama Mboga, boda boda man, the people down there.”

“But what the president did was to give a structured approach to how resources can reach down there as Ruto was busy sloganeering about the bottom-up.”

“The president was showing you how the government can and indeed it has in the past,” revealed Herman Manyora.

DP Ruto has defended his bottom-up approach, saying is it is noble and about helping others.

He says the initiative is focused on liberating hustler enterprises from Shylock-credit exploitation and unfair regulations and empowering resources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST