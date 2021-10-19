Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned the Mt. Kenya electorate not to vote for Deputy President William Ruto in the upcoming elections.

Speaking in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County on Monday, Uhuru told Kikuyus to take Ruto’s money but reject him when the time comes.

Uhuru advised the electorate in his stronghold to scrutinise and evaluate all the presidential aspirants seeking to succeed him in the 2022 General Election.

He urged the region to ensure they squander Ruto’s money but vote wisely, saying the DP is not good as the country’s next president.

According to Uhuru, Ruto is full of lies and empty rhetoric which will not help anyone from the mountain.

“But should I say, if they (those courting you) are loaded with wealth and feel generous to give you something, take, but tell them that you will think through their proposals,” the president said.

Further, he warned the Mt Kenya residents not to be carried away by sweet words by those campaigning against their leaders adding that their main aim is to use the region’s numbers for their own selfish gains.

“Be careful not to be carried away by their words lest you regret why they advised you to dump your leaders,” he said.

He urged the Kenyans at large to be alert while being wooed, calling them to keenly assess the suitability of the presidential aspirants who are keen to succeed him as president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST