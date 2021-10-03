Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not leaving anything to chance as far as winning the presidency in 2022 is concerned.

In renewed efforts to boost party membership to guarantee him victory, Raila has offered direct tickets to aspirants who will recruit more people into ODM.

Speaking in Rongo, Migori County, Raila, through ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, said the party will reward aspirants who would have registered more people to the party.

“When you submit your application as a party candidate you will attach a document showing how many voters you registered for the party,

“And I am going to convince our party leader Raila Odinga that whoever would have registered many people shall not be subjected to a nomination exercise but will be offered a direct ticket because he would have worked for the party,” he said.

This comes barely days after the SG asked ODM party branch officials to come up with fresh strategies to launch massive voter listing ahead of 2022 polls and craft a winning strategy.

“Out of the seven million targeted new voters, we have noticed that more than half of the number is in our party’s traditional strongholds of Nyanza, Western, Coast, and Nairobi.

“We implore the IEBC to deploy commensurate resources in those regions,” Sifuna said.

This was after it emerged that the Nyanza region, which is perceived to be Raila Odinga’s stronghold, is lagging in terms of the number of people who are yet to collect their Identity Cards even as the 2022 election fast approaches.

Raila’s new strategy is likely to give Deputy President William Ruto a hard time as more aspirants may embrace ODM to avoid the nomination process.

