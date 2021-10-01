Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga held a meeting with a section of Jubilee MPs from Mt. Kenya days after securing an endorsement from the region’s tycoons to go for the presidency in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

According to Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu, the meeting was ordered and equally attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The legislators discussed issues related to the Mt Kenya region and the 2022 succession politics.

On his social media, Wambugu revealed that some of the issues discussed were; equitable resource allocation, equal representation, access to government opportunities, political presence in national government, peace and security for all Kenyans, respect for leaders, past, present, and future, and continuity of government projects post 2022.

According to Wambugu, the Jubilee Members of Parliament also discussed Raila Odinga’s plans of scaling the mountain much to the chagrin of Deputy President William Ruto who had thought he had conquered Mt. Kenya.

“He committed to respecting our leaders and gave his history, including where he keeps falling out with our region, and how he intends to fix that.

“He agreed that government projects started but not completed at end of President Uhuru’s term should be finalised,” Wambugu said.

The meeting overseen by Uhuru comes a day after the Head of State hinted at supporting Raila Odinga’s presidency.

