Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has hinted at ditching Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement thanks to Governor Anne Waiguru.

Speaking yesterday, Ngirici expressed confidence in beating Waiguru, who has hinted at joining Ruto’s camp, for the governor’s seat in 2022 without the help of the DP since she already holds the ground.

According to Ngirici, she is not tethered to the UDA Party like a goat and she will leave the Ruto-led party if it chooses Waiguru as its flagbearer for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat.

“I know how the ground looks like since I am always with the people, unlike the governor, who is still listening to what the ground is saying before she decides on her next move,” Purity Ngirichi said.

Her husband, Andrew Ngirici, also expressed confidence that Purity will beat Anne Waiguru in the 2022 General Election.

“Wangui is my wife and as her greatest political supporter, we are not relenting until she becomes the third governor of this great county,” he said.

On Sunday, Ngirici and Waiguru went for each other’s jugular after the governor masterminded the removal of Ngirici’s campaign billboards and posters from the most strategic places in Kirinyaga; a move that infuriated Andrew.

Purity’s husband went on to brag that he has more money than even the Central Bank of Kenya and can put it to use to destroy Waiguru in a revenge mission.

“I have seen county officials here giving youths KSh10, that is not money.

“If they want money, I have more than the Central Bank of Kenya.”

“I do not know what her (Anne Waiguru) problem is, her time in Kirinyaga is over, she doesn’t understand. She is going home,” he said.

