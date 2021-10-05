Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 October 2021– Deputy President William Ruto took hold of the steering wheel after he donated a bus to one of the schools in Kisii County but could not move it.

A crowd cheered on as Ruto engaged the gear but his attempts to move the bus proved futile.

South Mugirango Member of Parliament, Silvanus Osoro, was forced to intervene and guide him but still, he had difficulties engaging the gear.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with some Kenyans questioning whether he went to a driving school.

Robert Alai shared the video and captioned it, “Barnabas couldn’t drive a simple school bus.

“How will he drive an economy which is more complex?

You are doomed if you let this happen”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.