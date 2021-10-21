Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has branded former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a state project as their rivalry intensifies ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Lamu County, Ruto accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of imposing Raila Odinga on Kenyans.

However, he declared that he was ready to battle it out with the state-sponsored project (Raila Odinga) in what he says would be a resounding victory for the hustler movement.

The DP further protested Uhuru’s move to back his handshake partner and accused the Jubilee government of picking an outsider as its 2022 presidential candidate of choice.

“We cannot allow a few people to meet in a boardroom and hire a presidential candidate from the opposition to impose a state-sponsored project on eight million Kenyans who woke up early to form the Jubilee government,” William Ruto said.

Uhuru has endorsed Raila for president come the 2022 presidential contest and is doing everything possible to make sure Baba succeeds him when he retires next year.

He has called on OKA principals, among them Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula, and Kalonzo Musyoka to rally behind Raila otherwise Ruto will easily win the presidency next year.

