Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 October 2021 – Popular actor, Abel Amunga, has revealed that dating women in his age group is hard.

The talented actor, who is 58 years old, has been single for many years after parting ways with his wife and although he has tried to look for a partner, he finds it challenging to fall in love with women in their 40s and 50s.

He claims that women in that age group are too old for him and often call him a ‘young man’ because he has maintained his physique.

“Age is a complication because somehow for the ladies, who match me should be in their 40s and 50s but women in that age group are too old for me.

“They call me ‘Young man’ and dating a 40-year-old woman is hard,” he said in an interview.

However, he still hopes that he will find a wife and when he settles down, he doesn’t want kids.

“I am 58 years old now. At some point, I would definitely need someone to settle down with, someone I can sit down with and tell the story and talk about my failures and success, just for companionship and not necessarily having kids,” Amunga, who is the father to former TPF contestant, Ruth Matete, said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.