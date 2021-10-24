Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 24 October 2021 – Popular city pastor and life coach, Robert Burale, has been trolled on Twitter after he shared a poster of an event that he is organizing for single ladies and men at one of the hotels in Nairobi, where he is charging Ksh 12,000 per person.

Burale, whose marriage lasted for only 1 year, will give relationship advice during the event that is slated for next month.

The poster sparked reactions on Twitter because of the ticket pricing.

Some Netizens accused him of exploiting naïve Kenyans and branded him a polished conman.

“How can a coach who is single coach singles?

“Does he understand the reasons as to why people are single?

“Who told him that singles need a coach more than other things like jobs and money?

“Burale gives us a break. 12K for a talk is daytime robbery,” a twitter user reacted.

Here are some of the reactions from Netizens.

