Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has alleged a clandestine scheme by the state to rig the 2022 presidential election in favour of Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Alai, the state is pretending to fight DP Ruto but it’s secretly campaigning for him and setting the stage for him to win the 2022 presidential election.

Alai said the appointment of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ezra Chiloba, as the Director-General of the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) is one of the state’s plans of rigging the 2022 presidential election

The vocal blogger also named Head of Civil Service, Joseph Kinyua, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, Data commissioner Emmaculate Kasait and former IEBC commissioner David Chirchir, as senior state officers who are executing a plan of rigging the 2022 presidential election in favour of DP Ruto.

“Chirchir through Mucheru is lining his Ruto rigging team. Chiloba, Kasait, etc are the musketeers.

“PS Kinyua was told to sack some state officers who are sabotaging the handshake, he decided to give them lighter duties.

“Why is PS Kinyua so hostile to Raila? Why?” Alai wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST