Tuesday, 05 October 2021 – Controversial gospel singer, Alex Apoko alias Ringtone, has been given a notice to vacate his lavish Runda home that he has been flaunting on social media.

According to leaked documents, Ringtone was given 10 days to vacate the mansion willingly and if he fails to do so, he will be forcefully ejected.

Although he has been bragging in the media that he owns the state-of-the-art mansion, it’s now emerging that it belongs to a foreigner.

The owner of the home, who hails from Sweden, died on 5th July 2007.

Ringtone acquired the home under controversial circumstances.

A letter from the AGN Kamau Advocates that was authored on 28th September 2021 revealed that Apoko acquired the home without proper papers.

“The provisions of the Law of Succession Act mandatorily requires the administrator of the said estate to collect all the assets thereto and thereafter deal with the same in accordance with the said provisions.

“It is well within the knowledge of the said administrator and your good self that at all material times you wrongfully, unlawfully and without any color of right whatsoever trespassed upon the estate’s property designate L.R. 7785/94 IS NO. 33637 You continue with such trespass to date.

Our instructions are to give you notice which we do hereby do requiring you to cease with your acts of trespass forthwith and to hand over the said property to our client through us within 10 days from the date hereof,” part of the letter reads.

“If you fail so to do we have firm and full instructions to take out eviction proceedings against you for appropriate orders to be issued to have you removed by yourself, agents, employees, servants, belongings and or otherwise without further reference.

“We have also been instructed in instituting the same proceedings to seek for damages for trespass mesne profits and other relevant remedies thereto,” the letter continues.

In 2019, Ringtone alleged that a ‘mzungu’ left him the palatial home that is estimated to be worth Ksh 500 Million.

He later changed the narrative and claimed that he bought the house using proceeds from his music career.

The controversial singer was recently exposed as a notorious land grabber, who works in cahoots with rogue senior city council officials, to grab land that belongs to the elderly and foreigners in the leafy suburbs, especially in Karen and Runda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.