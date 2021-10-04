Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 October 2021 – Controversial singer, Ringtone Apoko, is a notorious land grabber who colludes with rogue senior officials at City Hall to grab properties in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

The Pamela hitmaker was caught on CCTV recently attempting to grab a property that reportedly belongs to an elderly couple in Karen.

Blogger Mutai shared the footage on his Twitter page and asked DCI to intervene.

He alleged that Ringtone has caused pain and misery to many families in Karen because he enjoys protection from senior police officers and is also connected with powerful officials at City Hall.

“DCI has to stop this crook called Ringtone. Families are suffering in Karen.

“They just show up at a property, fence it or grab it in cahoots with highly placed officials at City hall.

“Families are crying. DCI kindly, you must come to the rescue of these families,” he wrote and posted CCTV images.

Robert Alai echoed Mutai’s sentiments and revealed that Ringtone targets the elderly in cahoots with crooked lawyers.

“The crook shows up at properties that are not being actively utilised or occupied by elderly citizens.

“This fool targets property owners with his bunch of crooked lawyers claiming to be the true owner of the property.

“He appeared recently at a property in Karen.” Alai wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.