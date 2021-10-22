Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has told COTU boss Francis Atwoli to keep off matters of politics since he failed terribly as a politician.

This was after Atwoli prophesied, for the umpteenth time, that Deputy President William Ruto will not win the 2022 presidential election.

According to Atwoli, Ruto will not succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 2022 elections.

As a result of that prophecy of doom, Gachagua wondered who Atwoli speaks for.

The Ruto-allied lawmaker maintained that Atwoli’s remarks were simply his opinions and was not speaking for Kenyans who will make the ultimate decision on who takes over the helm of this country.

“Atwoli may have his personal opinion, which he is entitled to, but does not speak for Kenyans.

“Whom does he speak for? Is he God?” MP Rigathi Gachagua posed.

Gachagua told Atwoli, who was recently installed as the mediator between the Western region and the presidential candidate, that he speaks for nobody as he does not command any political support even in his own backyard.

He said the flamboyant unionist failed to even scoop 1000 votes in the 1992 General Election when he contested for a parliamentary seat telling him to concentrate on the plights the Kenyan workers are facing.

“When I was a District Officer in Navakholo, Kakamega…. Francis Atwoli tried to vie for a seat in a place called Khwisero and he rarely got 1000 votes …so he speaks for nobody,” Gachagua said.

Atwoli was an aspirant for the Butere parliamentary seat in 1992 on a KANU ticket but failed to win the seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST