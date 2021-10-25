Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, has revealed the names of individuals who ‘sacrificed’ Deputy President William Ruto to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2008.

Ruto, President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Tinderet MP Henry Kosgei, and radio presenter Joshua Sang, were among six Kenyans who were indicted by The Hague-based court in connection with 2007-08 post-election violence.

In a video that has since gone viral, Keter, who is speaking in his local Kalenjin vernacular, told a gathering that he knows who submitted the names of Ruto, Kosgei, and Sang to the ICC.

According to him, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, who is a very close aide to the second in command, together with the Nandi County Governor, Stephen Sang, ‘sacrificed’ their kinsmen to the international court by submitting their respective names.

This revelation by Keter has caught everyone by surprise as Murkomen and Sang have been very close to the DP throughout his 2022 presidential campaign by supporting his hustler nation narrative fully.

Here is the video of Keter‘s confession.

