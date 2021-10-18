Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies are a worried lot after it emerged that the Jubilee Government, under the stewardship of President Uhuru Kenyatta, is the one funding former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 campaigns.

This was revealed by Nyeri County Speaker, John Kaguchia, who sensationally claimed that Uhuru’s Government was oiling Raila’s campaign machinery.

Speaking during an interview, Kaguchia claimed the former Premier has been accessing government resources for his campaigns including his motorcade.

“Raila Odinga gets to access government resources for his campaigns because his motorcade is from the government, he is funded and salaried by the government,” he said.

He noted that apart from funding Raila Odinga’s campaign, Uhuru is secretly using local administration including chiefs and assistant chiefs to drum up support for the opposition chief.

He claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has been funding chiefs to mobilise people to attend Raila Odinga’s rallies across the country.

“If he (Raila Odinga) was to campaign in my village, I will get a call from my chief to participate,” Kaguchia added.

Uhuru, whose relationship with his Deputy, William Ruto, has deteriorated, is believed to be secretly pulling all the stops to power Raila forward against William Ruto in the 2022 battle for State House.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backing for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid has positioned the ODM leader as an increasingly formidable candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST