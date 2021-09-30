Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



BBC Africa

We are looking for a Researcher who will support this expansion by gathering information and updates, as well as selecting stories which will provide unique insights to users.

Role Responsibility

Some of your main responsibilities will include:

To feed identifying new ways to deliver content relevant to all Africa users

To monitor online, TV, radio, newspapers and social media across Africa, and produce tip-offs, news updates, media reviews and background information on relevant stories

To maintain an up-to-date database of contacts, organisations and source information from the target area, using the best technology for gathering and organising information

Play a role in the planning and strategic development of research as appropriate

Contribute to story ideas and new angles on emerging narratives and long-running stories, including from a data perspective

Actively seek feedback from our users on our research offering; work with the Senior Broadcast Journalist/Editorial Lead and the rest of the team to interpret this and respond in a timely manner

To collaborate with journalists on creating engaging and innovative products

Please view the full Job Description for more details.

The Ideal Candidate

To be successful in this role you must have an excellent level of spoken and written English. Swahili or another African language is desirable. You will have an understanding of the relevant user groups and target markets with the ability to understand and identify the needs of business audiences. In particular, you will have an excellent understanding of what audiences are looking for in digital and social media content. Expertise in the collection, processing, analysis and visualisation of data (possibly including basic programming skills) is required as well as a passion for African business.

How To Apply

Click here to apply