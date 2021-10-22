Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Research Officer

Purpose:

This role will provide comprehensive research and administrative support to the USAID Empowered Youth Project.

Reports To:

The Research Officer will report to the USIU-Africa Project Lead.

Key Responsibilities:

Undertake research duties associated with the project, which include:

Drafting literature reviews and analysis.

Developing, implementing and evaluating key stakeholder interviews.

Planning and collating data from expert focus groups.

Collecting data for case studies.

Drafting reports.

Provide administrative support to senior project staff in managing the project.

Support senior project staff in the delivery of all aspects of projects including business reviews, working with stakeholders and any associated administrative tasks.

Ensure project resources are applied efficiently and effectively to achieve project objectives.

Assist with the management of day to day operational and tactical aspects of the project activities.

To provide administrative support to organizers of the project office events such as conferences, meetings and workshops.

Undertake other duties commensurate with the classification and scope of the position as required by the USIU-Africa Project Lead.

The Research Officer to perform any other relevant duty as maybe required by the line supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience:

Undergraduate degree in Business or Statistics.

Proficiency in computer applications.

At least Two (2) years of progressive experience in Research and Capacity Building in a reputable organization.

Experience working on youth related projects in Isiolo, Kakamega, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kiambu, and Mombasa will be an added advantage.

Adept with business and entrepreneurial skills.

Strong knowledge of research evaluation methodology, data quality assurance, analysis and reporting.

Good computer literacy and knowledge of multiple statistical and/or qualitative software packages such as STATA, SPSS, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MS Access and MS Word.

High degree of discipline to interact and work with youth.

Ability to work under tight schedules and meet deadlines.

Quality results oriented and team player.

Strong written, verbal, organizational and Interpersonal skills.

How To Apply

If you have the requisite qualifications and experience and desire to work as a team member in a modern, progressive, international and multicultural institution where you can make a difference, please apply. Interested applicants must indicate on the subject line of their email address the specific position they are applying for, provide current CVs, copies of educational certificates and transcripts, names and addresses of three referees, current salary and benefits, telephone and e-mail contacts to the address below by 5.00pm, Friday, October 29, 2021.

Director of Administration,

United States International University – Africa,

P. O. Box 14634 – 00800, Nairobi, Kenya

Email: jobs@usiu.ac.ke

Web: http://www.usiu.ac.ke