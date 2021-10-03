Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Researcher

Description

The role of Researcher in the sub-Saharan Africa Business Intelligence team is the critical backbone underlying our practice’s ability to identify and analyze information in the public domain which underlines our risk assessment methodology.

The researcher role involves media research, working with databases, primary documents and other sources to uncover reputational and legal issues, ultimate beneficial ownership, as well as making sense of complex corporate structures and identifying possible political and sanctions exposure. Your main task will be to conduct comprehensive media research and deliver concise written reports that feed into other intelligence gathering workstreams and analysis that focus on transactions, counterparties, stakeholders and the competitive environment. A meticulous eye for detail is a must in this challenging, fast-paced role. The right candidate will be a team player who has the ability to maintain a positive attitude under pressure. You will be required to make sense of complex information, and have a clear and crisp writing style.

The core deliverables you will be responsible for are:

Developing our capacity to access publicly available information through an in-depth understanding of the media landscape in markets across the region, and ability to navigate the retrieval of information from public sources such as corporate registries, courts, private and public databases and social media.

Conducting research across multiple publicly available information sources and summarizing significant amounts of information with a focus on the identification and assessment of the salience of potential risks identified.

The role priorities the following key qualities in a candidate:

An interest in business analysis and a demonstrable desire to grow and disseminate knowledge of the commercial challenges facing companies working in key markets in Africa

An ability to think critically in the investigation, evaluation and interpretation of open source intelligence with a demonstrable ability to evidence intellectual curiosity in drawing connections between disparate pieces of information in order to fill gaps in information.

An ability to work closely with senior colleagues to ensure public record research can, if necessary, point to further avenues of investigation through human source intelligence gathering.

The right candidate will be a proactive team player, able to maintain a positive attitude under pressure and collegiate relationships with other members of the team.

Researching a varied range of subjects (companies, individuals, specific projects) in the context of investment due diligence, background checks and compliance due diligence, disputes and litigation, and broader business intelligence support.

Preparing high quality research in reports for clients.

Ensuring the delivery of projects on budget, scope and deadline

Supporting the team on business development initiatives such as pre-meeting preparatory research, subject matter briefings, marketing material including case studies

Requirements

Educated to graduate degree or equivalent level

Interest and understanding of business and political trends and challenges in doing business in Sub-Saharan Africa

Demonstrated professional experience in a similar role preferred

Ability to work in a team and independently

Experience presenting in client-facing environment

Strong track record of producing high quality research based content delivered concisely and authoritatively under deadlines

Experience summarizing and presenting large amounts of information

Investigative and analytical skills and excellent attention to detail

Excellent interpersonal and collaborative skills

Excellent standard of verbal and written communication in English and Kiswahili

Methodical approach, strong project management skills

Eagerness to seize opportunities and resolve problems

Adapts well to changing demands and ambiguous situations

Looks for opportunities to improve own performance

Actively seeks input from appropriate stakeholders

Seeks to deliver work of the highest quality

Demonstrates thought leadership and analytical innovation.

Operates ethically and with integrity

Benefits

Control Risks offers a competitively positioned compensation and benefits package that is transparent and summarised in the full job offer.

We operate a discretionary global bonus scheme that incentivises, and rewards individuals based on company and individual performance.

Control Risks supports hybrid working arrangements, wherever possible, that emphasise the value of in-person time together – in the office and with our clients – while continuing to support flexible and remote workin

How To Apply

