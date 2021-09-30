Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VACANCY – MONITORING, EVALUATION AND RESEARCH OFFICER

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC seeks Monitoring, Evaluation and Research (MER) Officer who will support the corporate Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) function. S/he will also support an upcoming project on scaling sexual and reproductive health (SRH) solutions, where the Center will be providing Monitoring and Evaluation oversight and conducting policy implementation reviews and situational analysis.

Key Responsibilities

Corporate Monitoring and Evaluation

Conduct routine data collection and entry for the Strategic Plan indicators;

Ensure complete, accurate, clean and consistent data is collected, shared for analysis, and reporting;

Support the development of quarterly and annual monitoring and evaluation performance review reports;

Continuously enter data to ensure that data in the corporate M&E Platform (DHIS2) is up to date, analyze and aggregate the progress on data visualizations;

Support in the development and maintenance of the M&E platform;

Ensure proper filing of M&E documents including questionnaires, monitoring reports, datasets among others;

Participate in regular data verification and quality assessment exercises to assess the quality of data reported and address any anomalies identified; and

With guidance from the M&E Officer, support capacity-building activities for staff when needed.

Scaling Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) Solutions project

The MER Officer will work closely with the M&E Specialist and M&E Officer to achieve project deliverables. S/he will:

Conduct data collection and reporting using monitoring tools to track project indicators as per the project M&E framework;

Support in the development of the monthly project progress reports towards the achievement of project objectives;

Support the project team in the preliminary literature reviews and quantitative and qualitative analysis of data as needed;

Assist and support fieldwork activities for the project such as data collection, managing system arising issues, security and workflow, linking questionnaires and providing offline support;

Support the secondary data collection activities; and

Support the M&E officer in other day-to-day M&E tasks that may arise.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Social Sciences, Public Health, Monitoring and Evaluation, Epidemiology or other relevant fields.

2 -4 years of relevant working experience in field-level data collection of quantitative and qualitative data for M&E, DQAs, health facility assessment and/or research.

Competencies in using computer packages including MS Word and Excel.

Demonstrated experience in conducting quality checks during quantitative and qualitative data collection and data entry using electronic tools.

Demonstrated experience and knowledge in quantitative and qualitative data cleaning and analysis and in drafting reports of M&E and research results.

Preferred demonstrable skills

Experience in monitoring and evaluation concepts and tools.

Ability to interpret data and explain findings to non-technical audiences.

Experience with DHIS2 platform and mobile data collection software.

Demonstrate ability to handle multiple tasks and produce reports on time; ability to work in a multi-disciplinary and multicultural team environment.

Ability to work independently, virtually and communicate efficiently using virtual platforms. The present working environment requires most of the work to be conducted virtually.

This role requires travel to the project’s implementation countries to carry out the fieldwork.

How To Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by October 13, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P.O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons