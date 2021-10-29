Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Graduate Research Assistant

Purpose:

This role will provide administrative, logistical and research support to the USAID Empowered Youth Project.

Reports To:

The Graduate Research Assistant will report to the USIU-Africa Project Field Outreach Coordinator.

Project Responsibilities:

Support the coordination and organisation of field visits by project staff, donors and partners.

Develop appropriate documentation for travel and make bookings for field visits.

Assist in organizing internal and external meetings, conferences and workshops

Support in the facilitation of stakeholder engagements

Present project updates and reports to the line manager.

Support in coordinating training session at select counties

Provide technical training on entrepreneurship, career development and life skills transformation.

Ensure that all relevant documents and data collection files (soft and hard copies) are stored appropriately.

Manage the satellite career centers.

Research Responsibilities:

Conduct desk and literature reviews.

Planning and collecting data using a variety of methods including but not limited to field data collection, key informant interviews, telephone, and online surveys

Undertake data analysis and data visualization.

Assist with drafting project reports.

The Graduate Research Assistant to perform any other relevant duty as maybe required by the line supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience:

Undergraduate degree in Business.

USIU-Africa students enrolled in the MBA program in their first or second semester.

Adept with business and entrepreneurial skills.

High degree of discipline to interact and work with youth.

Data collection, analysis and visualization skills

Ability to work under tight schedules and meet deadlines.

Quality results-oriented and team player

How To Apply

If you have the requisite qualifications and experience and desire to work as a team member in a modern, progressive, international, and multicultural institution where you can make a difference, please apply. Interested applicants must indicate on the subject line of their email address the specific position they are applying for, provide current CVs, copies of educational certificates and transcripts, names and addresses of three referees, current salary and benefits, telephone and e-mail contacts to the address below by 5.00 pm, Friday, October 29, 2021.

Director of Administration,

United States International University – Africa,

P. O. Box 14634 – 00800, Nairobi, Kenya

Email: jobs@usiu.ac.ke

Web: http://www.usiu.ac.ke