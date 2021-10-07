Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Capital Markets Authority is a statutory agency charged with the responsibility of regulating and developing an efficient capital market in Kenya. The Authority invites applications for the following position:

ENFORCEMENT – 1 POSITION

EDUCATION AND AWARENESS – 1 POSITION

STRATEGY RISKS AND PROJECTS – 1 POSITION

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT – 1 POSITION

ADMINISTRATION

Attachment Period: 3 months (non-renewable)

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Manager Enforcement the selected candidate will be responsible for;

Support in maintaining database of matters received with enforcement considerations;

Support in preparing reports as may be required from time to time;

Liaising with relationship managers of different licensees to confirm position of matters; and

Undertake other assignments as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

A continuing student pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Law (LLB) or Kenya School of Law student

Basic computer skills

Key skills & Competencies

Integrity and honesty

Ability to multi-task

Self-management

Team player

Attention to detail

Professionalism

Communication and interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

Please Click Here and apply. Applications should be received on or before 14 October 2021.

Note: Please upload a CV and one-page Cover Letter only at this stage. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.

“Capital Markets Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply”.

THE CAPITAL MARKETS AUTHORITY DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.