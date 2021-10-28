Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



AFIDEP is looking to recruit qualified and experienced persons to fill the position of Project Intern. The positions will be based at the Institute’s office in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Project Intern will be tasked with the following:

Conducting routine administrative work, including but not limited to preparing correspondence, preparing minutes and meeting

Taking part in literature review and document synthesis

Monitoring of project activities and ensuring that action points are implemented accordingly

Assist with analysis of meeting/training evaluations and in writing meeting reports

Tracking project activities and preparing periodic reports on the same.

Assist with the logistics for organizing meetings

Qualifications, skills & experience:

Holder of a bachelor’s degree in social sciences

At least two years’ experience conducting research e.g. field data collection, data entry, report writing etc.

Proficient user of MS Office (particularly Excel, Word and PowerPoint).

Excellent writing skills.

Skills in data analysis software’s such as SPSS, STATA, NVivo will be an added advantage.

How To Apply

Please send a motivation letter indicating your suitability to this position and a detailed CV which should include three relevant referees to hr@afidep.org not later than 31st October 2021

not later than Applications should include the title of the position as the subject of the email.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

AFIDEP is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.