Receptionist

Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Busia and Bungoma. We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us at one of our facilities.

General Description

Receive, assist and direct patient in accessing the appropriate service or health care professional in a courteous, efficient and effective way.

Provide general assistance to the practice team and project a positive and friendly image to patients and other visitors, either in person or via the telephone.

Responsibilities

Ensure an effective and efficient reception service is provided to patients and any other visitors to the Acknowledge a patients arrival at the desk within 2-3 minutes of arriving, if the situation is unmanageable at the time due to the number of patients waiting then advice the patient in the queue you will assist them soonest possible and call for assistance.

Deal with all general enquiries, explain procedures and make follow-up appointments.

Be aware of your surroundings and of patients in the waiting room: be in a position where you are able to note which client has not be served and direct them to the offices they need to visit.

Be aware of which doctors and nurses are currently on duty and whether they have arrived. If the doctor has not arrived, call him/her and inform they are on duty and clients are waiting for them

Receive and make telephone calls as required. Phone must be answered within 6 rings and no more. Take messages, ensuring accuracy of detail and prompt appropriate delivery. Be polite and helpful at all times. If the patient’s behavior becomes unacceptably abusive refer the call to your supervisor. Don’t ever shout or respond in a rude manner to the patient.

Advice patients of relevant charges for relevant medical services, show direction to the next station that the client would wish to be served.

Ensure that all patients’ information is registered onto the computer system promptly and accurately. 8. It is the responsibility of the receptionist to ensure that client on the Outpatient register are transferred to the Inpatient register before close of business each day.

It is the responsibility of the receptionist to ensure that pre-authorization are filled and ensure communication is made to insurance companies for pre-authorization and discharge of patients, immediately you are in receipt of either an inpatient insurance covered clients pre-authorization or a discharge summary.

Qualifications

A diploma course in public relation, communication, business administration or any related course.

Must have strong analytical and communication skills, excellent leadership qualities.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Honesty and integrity

Good interpersonal skills

Computer literate.

Maintains confidentiality

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the town name on the email Subject.