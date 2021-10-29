Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Receptionist 

Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Busia and Bungoma. We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us at one of our facilities.

General Description

  • Receive, assist and direct patient in accessing the appropriate service or health care professional in a courteous, efficient and effective way.
  • Provide general  assistance  to  the  practice  team  and  project  a  positive  and  friendly  image  to patients and other visitors, either in person or via the telephone.  

Responsibilities

  • Ensure an  effective  and  efficient  reception  service  is  provided  to  patients  and  any  other visitors  to  the    Acknowledge  a  patients  arrival  at  the  desk  within  2-3  minutes  of arriving, if the situation is unmanageable at the time due to the number of patients waiting then advice  the  patient  in  the  queue  you  will  assist  them  soonest  possible  and  call  for assistance.
  • Deal with all general enquiries, explain procedures and make follow-up appointments.
  • Be aware of your surroundings and of patients in the waiting room: be in a position where you are able to note which client has not be served and direct them to the offices they need to visit.
  • Be aware of which doctors and nurses are currently on duty and whether they have arrived. If the doctor has not arrived, call him/her and inform they are on duty and clients are waiting for them
  • Receive and make telephone calls as required. Phone must be answered within 6 rings and no more. Take messages, ensuring accuracy of detail and prompt appropriate delivery. Be polite and helpful at all times. If the patient’s behavior becomes unacceptably abusive refer the call to your supervisor. Don’t ever shout or respond in a rude manner to the patient.
  • Advice patients of relevant charges for relevant medical services, show direction to the next station that the client would wish to be served.
  • Ensure that all patients’ information is registered onto the computer system promptly and accurately. 8. It is the responsibility of the receptionist to ensure that client on the Outpatient register are transferred to the Inpatient register before close of business each day.
  • It is the responsibility of the receptionist to ensure that pre-authorization are filled and ensure communication is  made  to  insurance  companies  for  pre-authorization  and  discharge  of patients,  immediately  you  are  in  receipt  of  either  an  inpatient  insurance  covered  clients pre-authorization or a discharge summary.

Qualifications

  • A diploma  course  in  public  relation,  communication,  business  administration  or  any related course.
  • Must have strong analytical and communication skills, excellent leadership qualities.
  • Ability to work with minimum supervision.
  • Honesty and integrity
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Computer literate.
  • Maintains confidentiality

How to Apply

If  you  are  up  to  the  challenge,  possess  the  necessary  qualification  and  experience;  please  send your  Application,  CV,  copies  of  your  academic  testimonials  and  other  relevant  documents  via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the town name on the email Subject.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply