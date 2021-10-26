Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Receptionist

Overall Role Purpose

Providing receptionist support to the school – being the first contact / front line in receiving visitors, staff and students to the school.

To the school and assist the Admin departments by providing support for a range of office functions.

Key Responsibilities

Providing receptionist service to the school, including:

Welcoming, receiving, signing in and dealing with and directing staff, Students, parents, school governors, school visitors and other stakeholders as appropriate.



Operating the Academy main telephone, transferring calls, or taking and delivering messages as appropriate.



Handling queries and complaints via phone, email and general correspondence.



Managing the school’s mail inbox, replying, forwarding messages and making appointments for staff as appropriate



Managing the Academy reception area, Lounge and meeting rooms at the admin block adding and removing content as appropriate.

Providing admin support to the school’s administrative function, including:

• Receiving and sorting incoming mail for delivery to appropriate staff Recording, stamping and posting outgoing mail.

• Routine word processing, as and when required.

• Assisting in the maintenance of the school’s filing and archiving systems General clerical and administrative tasks such as photocopying, printing, laminating etc.

• Support in handling/coordination of academy events, both internally and externally

• Managing Admin department office supplies such as stationery, equipment and furniture

Qualifications

• A business-related degree

• Familiarity with phone systems

• Previous experience with Microsoft Office software preferred

• Strong verbal and written communication skills

• Telephone Skills

• Training on customer care and interpersonal skills

• Verbal Communication

• Ability to handle work pressure

Please read the job description before you apply for the position. Only those who meet the criterial set in the job description will be shortlisted for interviews.

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV as one document to recruitment@mpesafoundationacademy.ac.ke not later than 1st November, 2021 stating clearly on the email subject line The job title and reference of the position you are applying for. E.g. Receptionist – RST/10/2021

Please note, only soft copy/ email applications to the address provided will be accepted.

Only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.