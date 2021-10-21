Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client a hair salon is currently looking to hire a Receptionist.

Responsibilities

Warmly greeting clients, walking them to the proper beauty station and alerting assigned beauticians/hair stylists of their arrival

Booking and confirming appointments via phone and email

Processing transactions (cash and credit cards) and issuing receipts

Welcoming walk-ins, answering questions about services and scheduling appointments based on availability

Informing clients about new services and discounts

Updating client records with contact and billing details, appointments and services offered

Maintaining and managing the reception area

Ensure new client booking are assigned to the hair and beauty stylists fairly.

Ensure bookings by clients do not overlap in staff schedule.

Engage with customers actively seeking feedback about their service experience.

Any other duties assigned

Qualifications

Diploma in a business-related course.

At least 1 year proven work experience as a Salon Receptionist, Front Desk Representative, or in a similar role

Hands-on experiences with office equipment, like printers and POS systems

Familiarity with processing transactions

Excellent communication abilities (verbal, phone and email) with great customer service skills and attitude

Solid organization and record-keeping skills

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke