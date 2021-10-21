Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client a hair salon is currently looking to hire a Receptionist.

Responsibilities

  • Warmly greeting clients, walking them to the proper beauty station and alerting assigned beauticians/hair stylists of their arrival
  • Booking and confirming appointments via phone and email
  • Processing transactions (cash and credit cards) and issuing receipts
  • Welcoming walk-ins, answering questions about services and scheduling appointments based on availability
  • Informing clients about new services and discounts
  • Updating client records with contact and billing details, appointments and services offered
  • Maintaining and managing the reception area
  • Ensure new client booking are assigned to the hair and beauty stylists fairly.
  • Ensure bookings by clients do not overlap in staff schedule.
  • Engage with customers actively seeking feedback about their service experience.
  • Any other duties assigned

Qualifications

  • Diploma in a business-related course.
  • At least 1 year proven work experience as a Salon Receptionist, Front Desk Representative, or in a similar role
  • Hands-on experiences with office equipment, like printers and POS systems
  • Familiarity with processing transactions
  • Excellent communication abilities (verbal, phone and email) with great customer service skills and attitude
  • Solid organization and record-keeping skills

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

