Our client a hair salon is currently looking to hire a Receptionist.
Responsibilities
- Warmly greeting clients, walking them to the proper beauty station and alerting assigned beauticians/hair stylists of their arrival
- Booking and confirming appointments via phone and email
- Processing transactions (cash and credit cards) and issuing receipts
- Welcoming walk-ins, answering questions about services and scheduling appointments based on availability
- Informing clients about new services and discounts
- Updating client records with contact and billing details, appointments and services offered
- Maintaining and managing the reception area
- Ensure new client booking are assigned to the hair and beauty stylists fairly.
- Ensure bookings by clients do not overlap in staff schedule.
- Engage with customers actively seeking feedback about their service experience.
- Any other duties assigned
Qualifications
- Diploma in a business-related course.
- At least 1 year proven work experience as a Salon Receptionist, Front Desk Representative, or in a similar role
- Hands-on experiences with office equipment, like printers and POS systems
- Familiarity with processing transactions
- Excellent communication abilities (verbal, phone and email) with great customer service skills and attitude
- Solid organization and record-keeping skills
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
