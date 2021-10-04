Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, and Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us at our various facilities;

Job Title: Receptionist (1 Position) Location: Kakamega

General Description

Receive, assist and direct patient in accessing the appropriate service or health care professional in a courteous, efficient and effective way. Provide general assistance to the practice team and project a positive and friendly image to patients and other visitors, either in person or via the telephone.

Duties and Responsibilities shall include but not be limited to

Ensure an effective and efficient reception service is provided to patients and any other visitors to the

Acknowledge patient’s arrival at the desk within 2-3 minutes of

Deal with all general enquiries, explain procedures and make follow-up

Be aware of your surroundings and of patients in the waiting room: be in a position where you are able to note which client has not be served and direct them to the offices they need to

Be aware of which doctors and nurses are currently on duty and whether they have arrived. If the doctor has not arrived, call him/her and inform they are on duty and clients are waiting for them

Receive and make telephone calls as required. Phone must be answered within 6 rings and no Take messages, ensuring accuracy of detail and prompt appropriate delivery. Be polite and helpful at all times. If the patient’s behavior becomes unacceptably abusive refer the call to your supervisor. Don’t ever shout or respond in a rude manner to the patient.

Advice patients of relevant charges for relevant medical services, show direction to the next station that the client would wish to be

Ensure that all patients’ information is registered onto the computer system promptly and

It is the responsibility of the receptionist to ensure that client on the Outpatient register are transferred to the Inpatient register before close of business each day.

It is the responsibility of the receptionist to ensure that preauthorization are filled and ensure communication is made to insurance companies for pre-authorization and discharge of patients, immediately you are in receipt of either an inpatient insurance covered clients preauthorization or a discharge summary.

Job Requirements

A diploma course in public relations, communication, business administration or any related

Must have strong analytical and communication skills, excellent leadership

Ability to work under minimum

Honesty and integrity

Good interpersonal skills

Computer

Maintains confidentiality

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the town name on the email Subject.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be

Applications to reach us before close of business 8th October

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”