Friday, 29 October 2021 – About two weeks ago, Janet Bett Karoney, the sister to Nyashinki’s wife Zia Bett, lost the battle against aplastic anemia, a rare type of blood disorder that occurs when the body stops producing sufficient blood.

The 31-year-old mother of one put up a brave fight in battling the disease and even wrote her own eulogy for her burial, in which she summarised her life in a heart-warming way.

In the eulogy, she praised her husband Brian Karoney and reminisced how he rented entire Cinema at Prestige Plaza to propose to her.

“We built a friendship based on fun, humour, play and intellectual discourse.

“After six years of dating, Brian proposed to me in the most unforgettable way.

“Just to give you some details, can you imagine he rented out the entire cinema at Prestige Plaza and created an emotional movie,” she narrated in her eulogy.

She said Karoney was truly the perfect husband and exuded confidence that their daughter will be in safe hands

Here’s the emotional eulogy that she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.