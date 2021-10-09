Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru may have finally joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after she was caught red-handed hanging out with Ruto’s allies, among them Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami; a clear indication that she is now in Ruto’s fold.

Waiguru even shared a photo of her hanging out with the Ruto-allied legislators, sparking reaction from members of the public.

In a tweet after the meeting, Waiguru said “Hanging out with the sisters.

“Building relationships…. Listening. Happy Friday everyone!”

On her part, Senator Kihika said: “Just girls catching up.”

The meeting elicited mixed reactions online with some netizens interpreting it to mean Waiguru had joined UDA, while others explained why they think she is not a good fit for DP Ruto’s team.

Below are reactions from her meeting with the UDA-allied legislators:

The Kenyan DAILY POST