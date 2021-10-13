Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 13 October 2021 – A little-known rastaman is the talk of social media after he solemnized his union with a beautiful Akorino lady.

In most cases, Akorino ladies get married to their fellow sect members but this lady defied the norm and said ‘I do’ to her dreadlocked boyfriend in a colourful traditional wedding.

The unique traditional wedding has impressed Netizens.

As they say, true love knows no race, tribe or religion.

See photos of the lovely couple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.