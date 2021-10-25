Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, has defended his Suna East counterpart, Junet Mohammed, over his remarks that the next government will be for the people of Nyanza and that Kikuyus will just be visitors.

Speaking when he appeared on a local TV station earlier today, Wandayi, who doubles up as the ODM secretary of political affairs, defended his counterpart stating the remarks were not held by the party’s leadership.

“Before you blow out of proportion the remarks of Junet, you must understand the context in which he was speaking.

“I was not present at the meeting but I think as somebody who knows the honorable Junet, I think he was just making it as a joke.”

“More importantly we all know that Junet doesn’t speak for ODM. Junet Mohamed is not ODM’s spokesperson or Raila’s spokesperson. The jokes he was making were his personal jokes,” Wandayi stated.

The Ugunja legislator, went ahead to criticize leaders focusing on Junet’s remarks, stating that it was a non-issue that didn’t deserve the attention it is getting.

“Therefore to jump on them and try to use them as a campaign issue is to sink very low in my view, and we need to avoid that.

“We can take this debate higher,” he remarked.

