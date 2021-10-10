Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 10 October 2021 – Raila Odinga’s aide, Silas Jakakimba, formalised his union to his fiancé Florence in a colourful dowry ceremony held in Migori County on Saturday.

Jakakimba looked stunning in a dark blue custom-made suit while his fiancé rocked a body-hugging maroon dress.

Guests, who included friends and family members, were mostly dressed in African vitenges.

A red carpet was rolled out to the couple as they danced to Ohangla songs performed by Tony Nyandudo and his band.

Jakakimba shared videos of the dowry ceremony on his social media pages and received congratulatory messages from his followers.

This is Jakakimba’s second marriage after his first marriage crumbled.

He parted ways with his first wife after he discovered that she was having an affair with a wealthy and elderly parliamentary employee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.