Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has shamed his critics over his ambitious plan to give every hustler in Kenya a monthly stipend of Sh6,000 if elected president next year.

Speaking yesterday, Raila explained how he plans to raise at least Ksh100 billion social welfare money beginning next year without even raising taxes.

According to him, the Ksh6,000 monthly promise to poor households would be funded through budget cuts as well as money recovered from the proceeds of graft.

He noted that his government would target at least two million households in a bid to cushion them from the tough economic times and absorb them from the ravaging poverty.

According to Raila, the Ksh100 billion projected cost would involve all ministries taking 25 percent budget cuts.

This would be added to the Ksh37 billion already in place.

In order to sustain the social welfare plan, the ODM leader stated that his government would focus on mass job opportunities for the youth in his first year in office, cutting of government spending, restructuring of the government in a bid to reduce expenditure as well as sealing of graft loopholes.

Raila compared the promise to the free primary education pact he made during the grand coalition government with former President Mwai Kibaki.

Many people, among them Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, as well as ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, had cast doubts on Raila’s promise to the jobless youth, terming it unrealistic.

